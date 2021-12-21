Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi to see shallow fog; Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone

Data from the CPCB showed that Tuesday’s hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 363. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 332, which is in the middle of the “very poor” category
The India Gate is barely visible due to smog in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to see shallow fog on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, while the Capital’s air quality was in the “very poor” zone.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 8 degrees Celsius, while maximum is predicted to reach 21 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Monday was 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was 22 degrees Celsius.

On the pollution front, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 363. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 332, which is in the middle of the “very poor” category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, “The AQI today indicates ‘very poor’ air quality. It will degrade further but remain in ‘very poor’ category due to cold wave conditions and moderate wind speed.”

