New Delhi, The Delhi government will set up "Karmik Sewa Kendras" across the city, based on the Passport Seva Kendra model, for registration of construction workers and delivery of services and welfare schemes to them.

Delhi to set up centres on lines of Passport Seva Kendra to aid construction workers

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According to officials on Sunday, the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has begun the process of engaging an agency to design and develop 13 static and 13 mobile KSKs to cater to the migrant and local labour population in the city.

The initiative is aiming to support nearly 30 lakh people, especially those belonging to vulnerable sections such as migrant workers and those employed in unorganised sectors, they added.

The selected agency will also develop 39 Labour Chowks, three each in Delhi's 13 districts, to facilitate various schemes of the welfare board throughout the national capital, they said.

The need for establishing the KSKs has been identified due to the persistent challenges faced by workers in accessing critical worker-related services, said an official document.

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{{^usCountry}} "By creating a network of service centres modelled on the Passport Seva Kendra framework, the project aims to mitigate these issues significantly," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "By creating a network of service centres modelled on the Passport Seva Kendra framework, the project aims to mitigate these issues significantly," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The plan behind the setting up of Karmika Seva Kendra has drawn inspiration from the "highly successful" Passport Seva Kendra model, which transformed passport services in the country, said a senior Delhi government officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plan behind the setting up of Karmika Seva Kendra has drawn inspiration from the "highly successful" Passport Seva Kendra model, which transformed passport services in the country, said a senior Delhi government officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} By enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and worker satisfaction through time-bound registrations and maintaining proper records of the eligible workers to whom the benefits of welfare schemes are to be delivered, the KSK project seeks to replicate similar success as achieved by the PSKs, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and worker satisfaction through time-bound registrations and maintaining proper records of the eligible workers to whom the benefits of welfare schemes are to be delivered, the KSK project seeks to replicate similar success as achieved by the PSKs, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The initiative aims to reduce wait times, improve service delivery standards, and ensure a high degree of worker satisfaction by providing streamlined, efficient, and user-friendly services related to workers, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative aims to reduce wait times, improve service delivery standards, and ensure a high degree of worker satisfaction by providing streamlined, efficient, and user-friendly services related to workers, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the establishment of Labour Chowks under the project will provide a structured and organised platform for workers to access employment opportunities, basic amenities, and welfare-related services at designated locations, they said.

According to the documents, the KSK facilitation centres will be technologically equipped and house completely Artificial Intelligence-based Digital Seva Kendras, with minimal manual interface, so that the process can operate autonomously, it said.

The centres will track all details, including medical check-ups, kits or other welfare schemes initiated by the board and DBT benefits, of the workers from the time of registration till the end of their membership, it said.

Self-help sensitive kiosks will also be installed at service centres to facilitate the workers, said the document.

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The KSKs will offer a holistic set of services designed to streamline and enhance the accessibility of worker-related services.

The services include formal registration as well as the renewal of labour cards by the workers within state and national databases at these Centres.

The mobile KSK centres will extend the reach of services to outlying rural parts of Delhi, while the static KSKs will cater to urban and semi-urban areas, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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