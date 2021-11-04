Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi top cop Asthana meets policemen on Diwali night; offers sweets

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana(ANI)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana offered sweets to police personnel who were posted in evening duty during Diwali on Thursday. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Asthana handing over packets of sweets to personnel at various parts of Delhi.

Asthana visited C-Hexagon, India Gate and Pragati Maidan to meet police officers on duty.

Police officers will keep strict vigil in the national capital on the night of Diwali. Cops have tightened security arrangements and night patrolling in various parts of the city.

“Police have been deployed everywhere, both in the afternoon and at night. There is strict checking at pickets. Verification of all sorts is being done, be it of tenants, servants or SIM cards. We are keeping an eye on suspicious activities and persons,” Shweta Chauhan, the DCP, Central Delhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police officials will also use CCTV cameras as a part of their vigil. Chauhan said that women patrolling staff are deployed in plenty to give women confidence that ‘police is approachable.’

Police have asked people to not burn crackers and follow Covid-19 protocols while celebrating Diwali.

