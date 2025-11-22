Delhi traffic: Avoid INA, Jor Bagh, Defence Colony Market on Sunday. Check full advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police on Satruday issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, 23 November 2025, in view of the ‘Bharat Ka Bhavishya – Shahothon Half Marathon’, scheduled to be held at JLN Stadium. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly.(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times))

As a part of the traffic advisory, the police announced traffic diversions and key restrictions from 4:00 am to 09:30 am.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event. Key diversion points include:

Mehar Chand Market Signal: Heavy vehicles coming from Sewa Nagar, Jor Bagh, and INA will be rerouted towards Aurobindo Marg via 4th Avenue Road and Sewa Nagar Market Road.

Kotla Red Light: Traffic from Kotla Mubarakpur Gurudwara, Defence Colony Market, and Andrews Ganj will be diverted towards Defence Colony Market Road.

Roundabout, Gate No. 17 (JLN Stadium):Vehicles approaching from Dayal Singh and Pragati Vihar will be redirected to Lala Lajpat Marg via CGO Complex Red Light.

2nd Avenue Road & 4th Avenue Road: Vehicles coming from Sewa Nagar and Jor Bagh will be diverted towards Jor Bagh Road.

Authorities have urged motorists to follow traffic rules, exercise patience, and cooperate with traffic personnel at key intersections to ensure a safe and smooth experience.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025

The 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair, one of the country’s biggest showcases of culture, industry and innovation, is underway at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan of Delhi.

This year’s theme for Delhi the Trade Fair, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, focuses on national unity and cultural diversity.

The event was formally inaugurated on Monday by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. His announcement marked the start of a 14-day exhibition that will continue till November 27.

Entry timings for visitors are from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, with the final entry permitted at 5:30 pm. Early hours remain comparatively quieter, making them ideal for people who prefer to avoid large crowds.