Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu was apprised on Monday that the average traffic congestion length on Delhi roads, established using google maps, reduced to 32.43 kms between April and June from 48.25 kms as recorded between January and March this year.

Delhi traffic congestion declined in April-June, police chief tells LG

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During a review meeting with Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golchha and top brass of the traffic police unit, the LG was informed that due to measures such as increased deployment of traffic personnel, engineering interventions and technological solutions, traffic congestions across 30 of the 34 identified hotspots also reduced, a statement issued by the LG office said.

Pusta Road Y-Point in Kailash Nagar in east Delhi recorded the highest 82.59% drop in traffic snarls followed by Khajuri Chowk that witnessed a 74.29% reduction between April and June 25. The Teen Murti roundabout saw a 66.01% improvement in traffic flow, it added.

However, average traffic congestion on the remaining four traffic congestion hotspots – Bhavbhuti Marg near New Delhi railway station (NDRS), Max Hospital Saket, South Extension Part-1, and Naraina flyover – went up during the same period due to multiple reasons, the primary one being the construction activities.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the data shared by the LG office, traffic congestion at Bhavbhuti Marg rose by 349.87% while at the Max Hospital Saket road it went up by 14.93%. Similarly, average traffic snarls increased by 7.55% and 1.28% at South Extension Part-1 and Naraina flyover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the data shared by the LG office, traffic congestion at Bhavbhuti Marg rose by 349.87% while at the Max Hospital Saket road it went up by 14.93%. Similarly, average traffic snarls increased by 7.55% and 1.28% at South Extension Part-1 and Naraina flyover. {{/usCountry}}

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The updates on the city’s traffic congestion were shared during the meeting on the progress of various measures undertaken by the traffic police to address the city’s traffic situation following LG Sandhu’s directives issued in a meeting at traffic police’s headquarters at Todapur on April 2.

“While reviewing the key performance indicators (KPIs) and the citizen-centric ‘Project Sangam’, the LG was informed that during April - June 2026, month-on-month congestion has significantly reduced across 34 out of 62 identified priority hotspots in the city. It may be noted that the police has initially undertaken works only on the 34 hotspots of the identified 62, and will be subsequently undertaking works on the remaining 28,” the statement read.

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Apart from updates on 34 traffic hotspots, the traffic police officers also informed the LG about persistent bottlenecks at Dwarka Mor, Sarai Kale Khan, Mukarba Chowk, and Dabri Gol Chakkar that were flagged as “severe areas of concern requiring immediate infrastructural and operational interventions.” They told him that regular coordination meetings and joint surveys with civic agencies including DMRC, PWD, NHAI, DTC, NDMC, and MCD have been actively initiated to clear encroachments and streamline traffic in the city.

“While appreciating the efforts being undertaken, the LG underlined that he himself will visit these sites and see the incremental changes that have been brought about. He reiterated that traffic snarls not only waste time and fuel but severely worsen the capital’s pollution levels. He emphasised that seamless mobility is critical to the capital’s competitiveness and its positioning as a global hub for investment and tourism,” the statement read.