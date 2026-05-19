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Delhi traffic curbs, diversions today for Twin Summit rehearsal

Traffic restrictions and diversions on Sardar Patel Marg and Mathura Road are expected Tuesday due to a rehearsal for upcoming summits in Delhi.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:14 am IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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Key stretches of Sardar Patel (SP) Marg and Mathura Road are likely to witness traffic restrictions, diversions and congestion on Tuesday afternoon as Delhi Police conduct a full-scale rehearsal ahead of the Twin Summitscheduled from May 28 to June 1 at Bharat Mandapam, according to a public advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi traffic curbs, diversions today for Twin Summit rehearsal

The rehearsal will take place from 12 noon to 3:00 pm in preparation for the International Big Cat Alliance Summit and the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Police said SP Marg and Mathura Road may remain closed, especially for commuters entering New Delhi through Ring Road and Vande Mataram Marg and advised motorists to avoid the area unless necessary.

Police advised commuters travelling north to south to take the Ring Road via Rajghat and Sarai Kale Khan. Those travelling west to south have been asked to take Ring Road via Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Bikaji Cama Place. East to south traffic will be diverted through Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and Barapullah-Ashram Chowk corridor.

The advisory said NH-8 and Gurgaon Road from Dhaula Kuan towards the airport will remain operational.

Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to rely on navigation applications such as Google Maps, MapMyIndia and Mappls for real-time diversion updates and alternate routes. “Please leave 30 minutes earlier than usual and cooperate with traffic personnel at diversion points,” the advisory added.

 
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