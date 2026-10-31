Traffic advisory issued ahead of INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on Nov 1, restrictions from 10 am to 5 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on route diversions and restrictions in parts of Central Delhi in view of INDIA bloc's rally on Sunday, November 1, at Ramlila ground. The restrictions will remain in place from 10 am to 5 pm, the traffic police said, advising people to plan their journeys accordingly.

A large hoarding featuring Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and others put up by the Indian Youth Congress on Road for the 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' scheduled on November 1 in New Delhi. (Photo for representation) (HT Photos)

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The police listed 10 diversion points that include Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate and ITO A-Point among others.

Take a look at the restrictions that will remain on various routes in Central Delhi on Sunday:

Diversion points

Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point

Rajghat

Delhi Gate

ITO A-Point

Ajmeri Gate Red Light

Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road

Bhavbhuti Marg–DDU Marg Red Light

Jhandewalan Roundabout

Turkman Gate

Mirdard Chowk

Roads Likely to Be Affected

BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

JLN Marg (Rajghat to Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate)

Aruna Asaf Ali Road (Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk to Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate)

Minto Road–Kamla Market Roundabout–Hamdard Chowk

Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

DBG Road (Jhandewalan Roundabout towards Ajmeri Gate Chowk)

W-Point (BSZ Marg)

Barakhamba Road towards Mandi House Roundabout to Sikandra Road

KG Marg–Firoz Shah Road

Chelmsford Road

Minto Road towards Bhavbhuti Marg

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INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally

{{^usCountry}} INDIA bloc is set to hold a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with prominent opposition leaders in attendance. Supporters from different states have reportedly started to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} INDIA bloc is set to hold a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with prominent opposition leaders in attendance. Supporters from different states have reportedly started to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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The INDIA bloc has appealed to students, youth, women, workers and civil society members to join the demonstration, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations such as All India Students' Association (AISA) have also extended support.

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The march is named ‘Chalo Dilli’' and will begin from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. Leaders of the INDIA bloc are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to the starting point of the march, news agency PTI reported.

The INDIA bloc leaders have said they are expecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh people, while Delhi Police expects around 50,000.