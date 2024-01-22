Delhi Traffic Police issue traffic advisory ahead of R-Day rehearsals

Traffic will be impacted in central Delhi on Tuesday due to the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, the Delhi Traffic Police has said in an advisory, asking people to plan their journeys accordingly. New Delhi, India - Jan. 21, 2024: Grenadiers contingent during rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, January 21, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the advisory issued on Monday, the dress rehearsal will start at 10.30am from Vijay Chowk and pass Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg, before culminating at Red Fort. Therefore, no traffic movement will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Monday till the end of the rehearsal at 1pm on Tuesday, the advisory said.

“From 10:30am on Tuesday, traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade,” the advisory read.

The advisory also noted that there will be no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11pm on Monday till the end of the dress rehearsal.

Metro services, the advisory said, will remain available from all stations during the dress rehearsal. However, entry and exit from the Central Secretariat and the Udyog Bhawan stations will not be permitted from 5am till 12 pm on Tuesday.

Additionally, autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed in the area bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road (upto Patel Chowk roundabout), Tolstoy Marg (upto KG Marg), Bhagwan Das Road, Kautilya Marg ad Sardar Patel Road after 7am till 1pm.

According to the advisory, no restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement from north Delhi to New Delhi railway station or Old Delhi railway station, but commuters have been asked to plan their journeys in advance in light of possible snarls due to the restrictions.