Republic Day 2024: Airspace curbs imposed in Delhi from January 19 to January 26; check details

In an official statement, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that no flights would be allowed to take off or arrive at the airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26 in view of Republic Day celebrations. The official added that landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period. Landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period.(HT File)

Dress rehearsals have already begun in the national capital in view of R-Day celebrations. The Delhi Police also issued an advisory for traffic restrictions in central Delhi. The police said that traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the Kartavya Path stretch between India Gate and Vijay Chowk will also remain closed for any traffic movement, the police said. Motorists have been asked to follow real-time traffic updates shared by police personnel for hassle-free travel.

The DMRC also advised passengers to plan their journeys considering the possibility of long queues at metro stations during the specified period.

The 75th Republic Day celebrations will be held at the Kartavya Path on January 26. The procession commences with the President's arrival. Subsequently, the national flag is unfurled, accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. The French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest of this year's Republic Day celebrations.

The event highlights the nation's military strength by displaying missiles, tanks, and other equipment. In addition to the military showcase, different states and union territories will participate in the celebrations by presenting vibrant tableaux depicting their culture, heritage, and thematic elements.

(With PTI inputs)