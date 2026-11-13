Delhi traffic police announce restrictions, advisory for Chhath Puja, lists 7 alternative routes

Anticipating a large turnout of devotees and other people at more than 1,450 ghats along the Yamuna, ponds, canals and temporary water bodies across Delhi for Chhath Puja on November 15 and 16, the traffic police on Thursday announced restrictions on vehicular movement, traffic diversions and designated parking arrangements around the sites, particularly in north and east Delhi.

Since several people are expected to reach the Chhath Puja celebration sites in private vehicles, the traffic police have also marked designated parking spaces to avoid congestion on roads. (Photo for representation) (HT Photos)

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The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid three stretches during the two-day festival and use the suggested alternative routes. The stretches to be avoided are Shanti Van to Shamshan (Nigambodh) Ghat, Nanaksar T-Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax, and Pusta Road from Shastri Park to Khajuri Khas Chowk and vice versa.

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To ensure smooth vehicular movement, the traffic police have suggested alternative routes for commuters travelling towards north, east and central Delhi. Motorists can use the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and Grand Trunk (GT) Road. Those travelling to the Nanaksar and Sonia Vihar areas can take the route from Nanaksar T-Point towards Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti.

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{{^usCountry}} “Commuters can also use Road No. 66, take a diversion via the SDM office and then take a U-turn to proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, as per traffic police instructions,” a senior traffic officer said, quoting the advisory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Commuters can also use Road No. 66, take a diversion via the SDM office and then take a U-turn to proceed towards the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, as per traffic police instructions,” a senior traffic officer said, quoting the advisory. {{/usCountry}}

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With several people expected to reach Chhath Puja celebration sites in private vehicles, the traffic police have also designated parking spaces to prevent congestion on roads.

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Restrictions, diversions

The designated parking locations include Yamuna Khadar near DND; the open ground in west Vinod Nagar, IP Extension; the area beside Khajuri Khas Metro station; vacant Yamuna land beside 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta for Sonia Vihar residents; Nanaksar Gurdwara parking; vacant land along the Yamuna Khadar and riverbank; the open ground near the Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge; Chhath Park; B1 and B2 blocks in Nand Nagri; Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela; Pusta Road NHAI parking; and the MCD parking area near Sai Bhawan.

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“Roadside parking and parking at restricted locations should be strictly avoided to ensure smooth traffic movement and emergency access. Commuters are advised to avoid affected routes, use suggested alternative routes, park only in designated areas and plan their journeys in advance,” the traffic police said.

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Every year, thousands of devotees, particularly migrants from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, throng the Yamuna ghats, its banks and other water bodies across the national capital to worship the setting and rising sun and perform religious rituals during the last two days of Chhath Puja.

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The Delhi government has stepped up preparations for the festival, which begins on Friday and will conclude on Monday with prayers to the rising sun.

This year, the government has developed a new Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal, stretching around 11 km. It is being described as the “longest Chhath ghat in the national capital” and the “first of its kind in the country” to be developed along a canal.