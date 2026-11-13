‘Not a favour but right’: Delhi govt inaugurates 11-km-long Chhath ghat

Ahead of Chhath Puja, the Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated an 11-km-long ghat along the Munak Canal in north Delhi, describing it as the “country’s longest Chhath ghat”. The facility is expected to provide a dedicated space for thousands of devotees, particularly those from the Purvanchal community, for performing rituals during the festival. (Sachit Khanna/HT Photo)

The facility is expected to provide a dedicated space for thousands of devotees, particularly those from the Purvanchal community, for performing rituals during the festival.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin and chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the facility in the presence of Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra and Delhi ministers. The ghat is part of a larger ₹115.29-crore project to revive and beautify the long-neglected stretch of the Munak Canal.

Canal Redevelopment and Facilities The project covers nearly 5.5 km of the canal, from the Outer Ring Road to the point where it meets the Najafgarh drain near Inderlok Metro station. The government plans to develop ghats along both banks, besides constructing roads and bridges and providing public amenities.

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Of the Chhath ghat development, work on a 3-km stretch in the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency has been completed, while another 2.5-km stretch in Wazirpur is under construction, officials said.

The government said the ghats would have steps, lighting arrangements, parks and other facilities for devotees. The space will also be used for other religious and cultural events, including Durga Puja and Ganesh Puja.

Leaders Highlight Chhath’s Significance Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the area had been neglected for years, and residents had been demanding proper facilities for Chhath celebrations.

“Chhath celebrations in Delhi will be grander and more divine this year than last year,” she said, adding that she would visit different ghats during the festival and offer arghya to the Sun God.

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Nabin said the project recognised the contribution of people from Bihar and Purvanchal to Delhi’s development and respected their religious and cultural traditions. He said Chhath was not merely a religious ritual but a festival rooted in discipline, purity and gratitude towards nature.

Irrigation and Flood Control minister Parvesh Verma said the facility would allow devotees to perform rituals with dignity. “This is not a favour being extended to them, but a right they should have received long ago,” he said.

Other Canal Works and Chhath Travel Services The Chhath ghat is one of seven major works planned as part of the canal’s redevelopment. These include inspection roads along both banks, a double-lane bridge near Singalpur village, another double-lane bridge near Haiderpur and a proposed six-lane bridge connecting Singalpur and Pitampura.

The government is also planning boundary walls, plantation, landscaping and parking facilities along the canal, from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok Metro station. The inspection road on the right bank, between the Outer Ring Road and Prembari Bridge, is around 62% complete, while the Singalpur bridge project is 88% complete, officials said.

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The canal stretch had remained dry after raw water was diverted towards the Haiderpur water treatment plant. Over the years, silt accumulated in the canal and its embankments deteriorated due to lack of maintenance. The government now plans to turn the stretch into a public space with walking and recreational facilities. Officials estimate that 32,000 to 33,000 people will be able to use these facilities at a time.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said the ghat would host cultural and social activities beyond the Chhath festival.

Meanwhile, the Delhi and Bihar governments have deployed 77 buses from Anand Vihar ISBT to facilitate affordable travel for people heading home for Chhath Puja, with subsidised fares offering reductions of ₹134 to ₹1,028 depending on the route and bus category.

Delhi transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initial services would connect five divisions in Bihar — Muzaffarpur (36 buses), Patna (13), Purnea (12), Gaya (10) and Darbhanga (six).

For instance, the non-AC seater fare on the Delhi-Patna route has been reduced from ₹1,615 to ₹1,221, while the AC seater fare has been cut from ₹1,980 to ₹1,361.