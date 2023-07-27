Traffic cops issue advisory for Muharram procession in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said that it will regulate traffic at 32 stretches in central and New Delhi areas, and divert vehicles from 16 other points in these regions as well as in south Delhi between Friday night and Saturday morning to facilitate the movement of Tazia processions marking Muharram on Saturday.

Separate processions will also be carried out in east, north-east, south, south-east, west, and north-west districts, the traffic police said. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

According to a traffic police advisory, two processions will be taken out on Friday 9pm between Kalan Mahal and Chowk Hauz Qazi; and between Ashok Basti and Jama Masjid.

These two groups will then gather at Kalan Mahal at 11am on Saturday to take out the main procession to mark the day of Ashura (10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram) up to Karbala in south Delhi’s Jor Bagh.

The advisory said that the procession will begin from Chhatta Shahzad in Kalan Mahal and will pass through Pahari Bhojla, Chitli Qabar, Matia Mahal Chowk, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place, wrong carriageway of Outer Circle, Patel Chowk, New Delhi Jama Masjid, Krishi Bhawan, Sunheri Masjid, Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg and Jor Bagh to reach Karbala.

The 16 points from which traffic will be diverted during the procession include Brij Mohan Chowk, Jama Masjid road-Chawri Bazar road crossing, Hauz Qazi Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Jhandewalan, Mandi House, Motilal Nehru Place and the AIIMS loop, traffic police said.

Separate processions will also be carried out in east, north-east, south, south-east, west, and north-west districts, the traffic police said.

The other roads where traffic could be affected include Mathura Road, Maa Anandmayi Marg, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Pankha Road, Palam Dabri Road, stretch between Zakhira Flyover and Inderlok Metro Station, and Najafgarh Road, police said.