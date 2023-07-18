Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Saudi Arabia announces the first day of Muharram

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Meanwhile, the first day of this holy month is known as the Islamic New Year, Al Hijri or Arabic New Year. The month holds great significance for Muslims around the globe as Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina during this time. It also has historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, so the dates of Muharram vary each year in the Gregorian calendar. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Morocco usually sight the crescent moon a day later than Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and other Gulf countries. Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? (Raj K Raj / HT)

Saudi Arabia announces the first day of Muharram

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced the first day of Muharram for the Islamic year 1445 on Tuesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon. According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), there was no sufficient evidence that the crescent was spotted on the evening of Dhul Hijjah 29 (Monday, July 17). Based on this, July 18 is the last day of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This means the first day of Muharram will be Wednesday, July 19, marking the start of the Islamic new year 1445.

When is Muharram in India?

Since Saudi Arabia will mark the first day of the Islamic New Year on July 19, India will gear up to sight the crescent moon of the Holy Month of Muharram a day later. Therefore, the first day of Muharram is expected to fall on Thursday, July 20.

Meanwhile, Muharram is observed differently by Sunni and Shia Muslims. Mourning and remembrance are common aspects of this holy day. While Shia Muslims engage in mourning processions, self-flagellation or chest-beating as expressions of grief, and mourning rituals, processions and gatherings in mosques, Sunnis observe a fast 'sunnah' since Prophet Muhammad kept a roza on this day after Prophet Musa or Moses.