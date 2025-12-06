Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Delhi Transport Corp logs rise in monthly revenue this fiscal

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 03:28 am IST

Monthly income up to ₹93.96 crore in the ongoing 2025–26 fiscal year, compared to ₹68.54 crore in 2024-25

The corporation has generated a total revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>658 crore between April and October 2025 through ticketing, subsidies, pass sales, special hire and miscellaneous streams. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
The corporation has generated a total revenue of 658 crore between April and October 2025 through ticketing, subsidies, pass sales, special hire and miscellaneous streams. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has recorded a rise in its average monthly income to 93.96 crore in the ongoing 2025–26 fiscal year, compared to 68.54 crore in 2024-25 fiscal, the transport minister’s office said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the corporation has generated a total revenue of 658 crore between April and October 2025 through ticketing, subsidies, pass sales, special hire and miscellaneous streams.

“These figures show the positive impact of our continuous efforts to strengthen public transport in Delhi. DTC’s improved income and transparent operations underline our commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable transport for every citizen. The government will continue supporting modernisation of bus services in the Capital,” said transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Between April and October 2025, DTC earned 220.33 crore from ticket sales. Officials said that an additional 235.56 crore was received in subsidy for its Pink Ticket scheme that provides free bus travel for women in Delhi. The scheme, first launched in 2019, continues to account for a major portion of the corporation’s receipts, covering operational expenditure for women commuters.

Special hire services contributed 63.40 crore to the revenue pool during the same period, the statement said. Sale of travel passes added another 36.38 crore, and the DTC also recorded 102.04 crore in miscellaneous income, which includes revenue generated through sale of scrap, interest earnings, advertisement fee, rent receipts and penalties, among others.

Officials said the transport utility aims to maintain its financial progress while focusing on service upgrades and last-mile connectivity. Further improvements, they said, are expected as new buses join the fleet and digital ticketing systems expand across routes in the coming months.

