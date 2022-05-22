‘Too much deadly gas…': Note at alleged suicide of mother, 2 daughters in Delhi
'Too much deadly gas… Do not light match, candle or anything… Be careful… hazardous gas' - words of warning found on an alleged suicide note (one of three) in Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Saturday evening, where a 55-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead in a chilling incident.
What happened?
Summoned by a concerned neighbour, a Delhi Police team managed to open the door (locked from inside) and found a partially opened gas cylinder. In an inner room the police discovered the bodies of the three women - they were lying on a bed. There were also three small, scented candles.
"It is presumed they died due to suffocation," Manoj C, DCP (Delhi Police, Southwest), said.
Who were the women?
According to PTI, the women have been identified as Manju and her daughters - Anshika and Anku.
Preliminary inquiries suggest Manju's husband died in April last year after testing positive for Covid-19, and the family had been struggling with depression since. "It was also reported by locals that the woman (the mother) was battling some illness," DCP Manoj said.
Police have said further inquiries are underway.
READ: Delhi woman, 55, 2 daughters found dead at home: Suicide suspected
What was the scene like?
Media reports indicate windows and external doors were sealed tight to ensure smoke from the candles and the gas cylinder could not escape. This would have led to concentrated levels of carbon monoxide - a poisonous gas - that would have led to the women suffocating.
Hindustan Times cannot independently verify these details at this time.
The suicide note…
After discovering the bodies, police also found three suicide notes. One was pasted on an inside wall, and its contents are frightful in their calm appeal to those who discover the bodies.
"Too much deadly gas... carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and opening the fan. Do not light match, candle or anything!! Be careful while removing the curtain because room is full of hazardous gas. Do not inhale. Open inside window from outside."
With input from ANI, PTI
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)
