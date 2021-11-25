Delhi: Two arrested for smuggling guns in milk canisters

For the last six months, two men, who posed as milkmen and sold illegal guns by hiding it in milk canisters were arrested from Jaffarpur, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Police said the two alleged gun smugglers Kuldeep(40) and Dilbagh(30) alias Bage are residents of Palwal and Gurugram in Haryana. Police are tracing the source of the weapons and the criminals, who bought it. Preliminary investigation has revealed that two men have until now supplied at least 100 pistols to such criminals.

“ We had received a tip off about interstate arms smugglers who were selling fire arms to criminals and gangsters in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The two had posed as milkmen, had attached milk canisters on their bike and had come to sell the weapons. Even the bike they were using turned out to be a stolen one. It was stolen from Nuh, Mewat,” said Shankar Chaudhary, deputy commissioner of police(Dwarka).

The officer said that police recovered 10 country-made pistols from the milk canister and are now on the lookout for a man named Bharat, who had engaged the two men.

Police said that they had analyzed a number of shooting incidents in the Dwarka area and found that pistols used in these cases were smuggled from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. “A separate team was tasked to collect intelligence on the source of the weapons. The team found that two men Kuldeep and Dilbagh were actively smuggling the firearm. We then studied their modus operandi and kept close watch on the activities of the gang,” said Chaudhary.

Police said the two men were arrested from Jaffarpur’s Rawta Mor on November 22 after the police team laid a trap. A man named Bharat, resident of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh had directed them to smuggle the weapons.

In cases of weapons seized from city criminals, Delhi police have in these years pinned the source of country made pistols to illegal factories in places such as Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Agra, Mathura, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police have also found that pistols were smuggled into Delhi from factories of Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Indore, Gwalior and Sendwa in Madhya Pradesh, and also Khagariya and Munger in Bihar.

At least 2000 illegal country made pistols are seized every year in Delhi. In the last few months, police have launched a crackdown on smuggling of illegal fire arms to stop gang wars in Delhi.

