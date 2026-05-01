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Delhi: Two booked for securing govt tenders using fake documents

Delhi: Two booked for securing govt tenders using fake documents

Published on: May 01, 2026 12:08 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two former employees of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical firm have been booked for allegedly cheating, forging documents and impersonating to secure government tenders, including supplies to Army hospitals, police said on Thursday.

Delhi: Two booked for securing govt tenders using fake documents

The FIR was registered on April 18 on a complaint filed by a representative of SMPL Life Sciences Private Limited, Janakpuri. The complaint named Prabhnoor Singh Puri, a resident of Paschim Vihar, and Ajay Kumar of Janakpuri as accused in the case.

According to the complaint, both were previously employed by the company and had access to sensitive data, including client databases, pricing structures, tender documents, and financial records. They were terminated from the firm over alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was alleged that after termination, they misused confidential company data and set up a separate entity, Mammoth Life Sciences LLP, operating from the Mayapuri industrial area.

"They impersonated themselves as a sister concern of the complainant's company and used forged documents to fraudulently secure government tenders, causing wrongful loss to the complainant," the FIR stated.

They allegedly showed photographs of known gangsters and claimed links with organised crime syndicates to intimidate company representatives.

Further investigation is underway to verify the extent of alleged fraud in procurement processes and the quality of medicines supplied.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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