Friday, May 02, 2025
Delhi: Two minors arrested for stabbing 15-year-old over rivalry in Bhajanpura

PTI |
May 02, 2025 07:05 PM IST

A 15-year-old boy, a resident of Kabir Nagar, sustained stab injuries.

The Delhi Police has apprehended two teenagers for stabbing a 15-year-old boy in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area over an old rivalry, an official said on Friday.

Two minors, aged 16 and 17 years, were apprehended in connection with the case on April 29. (Representative image)(iStockphoto)
Two minors, aged 16 and 17 years, were apprehended in connection with the case on April 29. (Representative image)(iStockphoto)

He said a stabbing incident was reported at around 11.30 pm on April 28, when the victim, identified as Shahid, a resident of Kabir Nagar, was found with stab injuries in the Vijay Park area. He was rushed to GTB Hospital by locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Hareshwar V Swami said, "A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhajanpura police station and an investigation was launched."

The DCP added that the two minors, aged 16 and 17 years, were apprehended in connection with the case on April 29.

"During questioning, they revealed that the attack was carried out over an old rivalry with the victim," Swami said.

The knife used in the assault was also recovered from their possession, he added.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Two minors arrested for stabbing 15-year-old over rivalry in Bhajanpura
