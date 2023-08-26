DU admissions: After 3 rounds, 5,100 seats left vacant

More than 65,900 of the total 71,000 undergraduate seats at Delhi University (DU) have been filled with the conclusion of the third round of seat allocation on Saturday, officials said.



At least 65,937 overall admissions have taken place so far at DU, the officials said.

The university may now also conduct a spot round to fill the remaining seats, officials familiar with the admission process said.

“We may announce a spot round,” said Haneet Gandhi, dean (admissions).

To be sure, classes for undergraduate programmes across all colleges of the varsity for session 2023-24 commenced on August 16.

Till August 15, the university had admitted 64,288 students after the end of the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), according DU data.

Most of these admissions took place in BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English programmes, said Gandhi.

The university also conducted admission on their supernumerary seats recently as part of which 1,544 seats were allocated across all colleges under the sports quota, while 886 seats under the extracurricular activities quota and 3,117 in the category CW (children/widows of the armed forces)

Admissions to all the undergraduate programs in colleges under Delhi University took place through the Common Seat Allocation System in three phases. Phase I of CSAS entailing registrations kicked off on July 5. In the second phase, candidates were required to confirm their program-specific CUET (UG) - 2023 merit score for all the selected programs and also fill in the preferences for the program plus college combinations for each UG program selected by them. The third phase of CSAS dealt with seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences as given by candidates

