8,600 students offered seats in Delhi University spot admission round

Delhi University on Friday announced the allocation list for the first spot round of undergraduate admissions, and 8,627 students were offered seats in this list, officials said.

DU will take a call on whether they need to conduct another spot round, depending on how many students accept their seats, officials said. (ANI)

Candidates who were allocated seats in this round will have to accept by 5pm on September 3, and make an online payment by September 5. DU will take a call on whether they need to conduct another spot round, depending on how many students accept their seats, officials said.

Anand Sonkar, deputy dean (admissions) said that there will be another spot round only if required. “This depends on the number of students who accept their seats in this round. If there are no seats left, the admission process will be concluded. And if there are some seats that are remaining, another round will be conducted,” Sonkar said.

DU has 71,000 seats, and till the announcement of the third allocation list on August 26, 65,900 students had taken admission. DU held a spot round for students who were not allocated a seat previously. Only those students who have registered on DU’s online portal were eligible to apply in this round.

To be sure, DU has offered seats to more students than the number vacant as they believe not all will opt for one of the unfilled seats, and because some candidates who have already accepted a seat may drop out due to location or other constraints.