Delhi University revises course plan after feedback

Delhi University has revised the draft undergraduate curriculum framework -- developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) -- and will discuss its implementation at the next meeting of the academic council (AC) scheduled for Wednesday.

The original proposal had attracted severe criticism from several stakeholders, including Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), which claimed that it will lead to dilution of course work and job losses.

Based on their feedback, the university shared a revised version of the framework with AC members which will be deliberated upon.

According to the detailed agenda of the meeting shared with AC members on Friday, the university had received suggestions and feedback from 387 individuals, following which suitable changes were made to the framework. Terms and definitions from the draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF), released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier this week, have also been added to the framework.

The framework released by the university in January had come under criticism, with teachers raising concerns about the reduction in course credits and eventual workload reduction.

AC member Naveen Gaur said that clarity was needed on the mobility of students from one university to another. “We need to see how the mobility of students from another institute to DU will pan out with a varying number of credits proposed by the UGC and DU. Right now, there is a lack of conformity between the credits offered by UGC and DU... This, besides the reduction in the number of credits, should be discussed in the AC meeting,” said Gaur.

