Delhi University to mark its centenary from May 1: VC Yogesh Singh

New Delhi: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Saturday said that the university would mark its centenary celebrations starting from May 1 this year. The university was established in 1922 by an act of the then Central Legislative Assembly. Its notable alumni include Nobel laureates, heads of state, authors and activists among others.

The varsity will be celebrating its centenary on 1 May, 2022 through observance of yearlong programmes culminating in the conclusion of the Ceremony on 1 May, 2023, Singh said on Monday.

“While celebrating the Centenary year, we, at the University of Delhi and its constituent and affiliated Colleges, forming an integral part of the University community, may envisage programmes and constructive events which create ample memorable moments for all of us to rejoice not only during the Centenary year but also for the next century as well,” Singh wrote in a letter on Saturday.

He said that the varsity had traversed a long journey and seen a steady progression of the University in terms of academic, co-curricular achievements as well as social outreach. “The pre-independence legacy of the University, involvement of the institution in the national movement, critical developments of the pre-independence era are all the facets of a rich historical legacy and every member of the University community must take pride in it,” Singh wrote.

While outlining the progress of the university over the decades, Singh said that students from all across the country applied to the University for Admission. “The steady progression of the University in terms of academic, co-curricular achievements as well as social outreach has touched the imagination of our nation and it is largely reflected in the overwhelming pai1icipation of the high school pass outs and young graduates both, in the undergraduate and postgraduate admission processes,” said Singh.

Beginning with three colleges and 750 students, the university is among the largest universities in India with 16 faculties, over 80 academic departments, 80 colleges and over seven lakh students. The university offers over 500, out of which 209 programmes are being considered for NAAC accreditation purpose. The rest being run in colleges are separately accredited.

With the rapid expansion of the city, the university’s South Campus was established in 1973 to facilitate access for the residents of South Delhi. It moved to its present location on Benito Juarez Road, near Dhaula Kuan, in 1984.