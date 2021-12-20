Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to coldest day of the season; mercury falls to 4.4°C
delhi news

Delhi wakes up to coldest day of the season; mercury falls to 4.4°C

On the pollution front, Delhi’s air quality plunged to the “very poor” zone on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 325
A homeless family braces the cold wave in New Delhi during the weekend. (PTI/File)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 08:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi woke up to the coldest day of the season on Monday as the temperature dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, with a cold spell continuing for the third day in a row.

Monday’s maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius. Met officials have predicted that the cold wave is likely to continue for at least another day.

On Saturday, the temperature in the Capital dipped to 6 degrees Celsius. Then on Sunday, the minimum temperature was 4.6 degree Celsius, which was three notches below normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was also three degrees above normal.

On the pollution front, Delhi’s air quality plunged to the “very poor” zone on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 325. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 271, which was in the “poor” category.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP