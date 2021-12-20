Delhi wakes up to coldest day of the season; mercury falls to 4.4°C

Delhi woke up to the coldest day of the season on Monday as the temperature dropped to 4.4 degrees Celsius, with a cold spell continuing for the third day in a row.

Monday’s maximum temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius. Met officials have predicted that the cold wave is likely to continue for at least another day.

On Saturday, the temperature in the Capital dipped to 6 degrees Celsius. Then on Sunday, the minimum temperature was 4.6 degree Celsius, which was three notches below normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was also three degrees above normal.

On the pollution front, Delhi’s air quality plunged to the “very poor” zone on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 325. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 271, which was in the “poor” category.

