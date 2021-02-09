Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category
delhi news

Delhi wakes up to foggy morning; AQI in very poor category

IMD says fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. The wind speed on Tuesday was too low to dissipate the fog
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:17 AM IST
A security personnel near India Gate, New Delhi, on February 8. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Moderate to dense fog enveloped parts of the national Capital on Tuesday, with the visibility dropping significantly in many parts. The low wind speeds also kept the air quality in the very poor zone.

Also Read | ‘Peninsular India recorded warmest January in over 100 years’: IMD report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog conditions will persist over Delhi-NCR through the week. Initial reports from the IMD said that the wind speed at 7am on Tuesday was 1.47kmph, which was barely enough to dissipate the fog.

Central Pollution Control Board recordings show that the average hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 316, in the very poor zone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP