Delhi wakes up to Monday haze, AQI remains severe for the fifth consecutive day

New Delhi: The capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained severe for the fifth consecutive day with the AQI recorded at 436 at 9 am on Monday. The AQI was recorded at 454 at 4 pm on Sunday. Thick layer of smog on Kartavya Path as Delhi’s air quality remains very poor, in New Delhi. (HT/Arvind Yadav)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR invoked its most stringent measures under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi NCR with immediate effect on Sunday, hoping to bring the pollution level under control as forecasts by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi show that the Capital’s AQI is likely to remain ‘severe’ for the next couple of days.

The CAQM, a statutory body responsible for developing strategies to combat pollution in the region, invoked Grap stage 4 in addition to stages 1, 2 and 3 to control Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, which was in the “severe” zone for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 13.5 degrees celsius in the past 24 hours, with the maximum being forecast around 31.5 degrees. The minimum is forecast to stay around 15 degrees till Wednesday.

“The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed 04-06 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow to moderate fog in the morning on Monday, ” the EWS said in a statement.

Also Read: Weather system may lead to winds picking up from Nov 11 in Delhi: IMD

The curbs, which have been imposed as per Stage 4 of GRAP, focus heavily on cutting down on diesel-induced pollution and bans all diesel light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi and are non BS VI, from entering the capital. Similarly, there is a ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, besides a ban on plying of all diesel-run medium goods vehicles (MGV) and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) in the capital. Under this category, all linear construction projects such as highways, roads and flyovers will also have to stop, the order issued by CAQM said on Sunday evening, adding that unfavourable meteorological conditions, high number of farm fires and low local wind along with a northwesterly wind direction, were contributing to severe pollution in Delhi.

As per pollution control protocol, Stage 4 restrictions kick in when the AQI crosses 450. Last year, this stage was implemented on November 3 and it was lifted by November 6, when there was a gradual improvement of AQI levels.

On Thursday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) effected Stage 3 of the city’s Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) as part of enhanced anti-pollution curbs. The restrictions include a ban on private constructions and demolitions, excluding non-polluting work like plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry.

Grap Stage 3 is designed to kick in when the AQI is likely to touch the severe category. The authorities drew flak for reacting to the spike in pollution rather than pre-empting it.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting of top officials on Monday to take stock of the deteriorating AQI and the implementation of pollution control curbs.

The government is likely to take a call on additional measures under stage 4 at Monday’s meeting, including allowing 50% of government employees to work from home, shutting down physical classes for Class 6 and above, and enforcing the odd-even scheme.

Separately, the New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) said a total of 4,160 farm fires have been recorded till Sunday which is highest so far for this season, contributing to the deteriorating pollution levels. Punjab alone has reported 3,230 instances of stubble burning, which is the state’s highest in a day for this season.

The air quality was likely to get worse as farm fires were nowhere near their peak. The temperatures were also set to plummet further in the run-up to Diwali next week.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON