New Delhi, A 70-year-old man accused of chopping off both thumbs of an event manager during a brutal robbery and extortion attempt in Delhi's Dwarka was arrested after evading capture for nearly six years, an official said on Monday.

Delhi: Wanted criminal who chopped off man's thumbs during robbery held after six years on the run

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The accused Brahamdev Bhagat declared a proclaimed offender was arrested from Bihar's Purnia in connection with a 2020 case in which the victim was assaulted with sticks, robbed at knifepoint and forced to sign documents for an alleged payment of ₹11 lakh before his thumbs were severed, police said.

"The incident took place on March 17, 2020, when event manager Surinder Nanda received a call regarding a party booking and asked his manager Kapil Chadha to attend the meeting in Dwarka on his behalf," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said in a statement.

Later, the callers insisted on meeting Nanda personally. He then travelled to Dwarka Sector-23 along with his driver in an SUV. Near a CNG pump, they were guided by another car to a house where Bhagat and his associates were waiting.

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{{^usCountry}} "As soon as Nanda entered the premises, the accused assaulted him with sticks. One of them allegedly snatched his diamond ring at knifepoint and robbed ₹27,000 from his purse. Bhagat also threatened to kill him and forced him to sign documents related to an alleged vegetable payment dispute," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As soon as Nanda entered the premises, the accused assaulted him with sticks. One of them allegedly snatched his diamond ring at knifepoint and robbed ₹27,000 from his purse. Bhagat also threatened to kill him and forced him to sign documents related to an alleged vegetable payment dispute," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagat then attacked Nanda with a knife and chopped off both his thumbs before releasing him and Chadha. Nanda later reached DDU Hospital, following which a case was registered at Dwarka Sector-23 police station on March 18, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagat then attacked Nanda with a knife and chopped off both his thumbs before releasing him and Chadha. Nanda later reached DDU Hospital, following which a case was registered at Dwarka Sector-23 police station on March 18, 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three co-accused had earlier been arrested, but Bhagat remained absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three co-accused had earlier been arrested, but Bhagat remained absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Acting on a tip-off, a team of the crime branch tracked him to Purnia and apprehended him. During interrogation, Bhagat confessed to his involvement in the case and admitted that he had been frequently changing locations to avoid arrest," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Acting on a tip-off, a team of the crime branch tracked him to Purnia and apprehended him. During interrogation, Bhagat confessed to his involvement in the case and admitted that he had been frequently changing locations to avoid arrest," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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