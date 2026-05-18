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Delhi: Wanted criminal who chopped off man's thumbs during robbery held after six years on the run

Delhi: Wanted criminal who chopped off man's thumbs during robbery held after six years on the run

Published on: May 18, 2026 02:48 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 70-year-old man accused of chopping off both thumbs of an event manager during a brutal robbery and extortion attempt in Delhi's Dwarka was arrested after evading capture for nearly six years, an official said on Monday.

Delhi: Wanted criminal who chopped off man's thumbs during robbery held after six years on the run

The accused Brahamdev Bhagat declared a proclaimed offender was arrested from Bihar's Purnia in connection with a 2020 case in which the victim was assaulted with sticks, robbed at knifepoint and forced to sign documents for an alleged payment of 11 lakh before his thumbs were severed, police said.

"The incident took place on March 17, 2020, when event manager Surinder Nanda received a call regarding a party booking and asked his manager Kapil Chadha to attend the meeting in Dwarka on his behalf," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said in a statement.

Later, the callers insisted on meeting Nanda personally. He then travelled to Dwarka Sector-23 along with his driver in an SUV. Near a CNG pump, they were guided by another car to a house where Bhagat and his associates were waiting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
event manager extortion dwarka robbery new delhi
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