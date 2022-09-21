Delhi Waqf graft case: AAP’s Amanatullah not co-operating with probe, ACB set to tell court

New Delhi Delhi’s anti-corruption branch (ACB), which is probing an alleged corruption case against Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan, is likely to inform the court on Wednesday that they were unable to take Khan to different places outside Delhi because he complained of being unwell twice in the last three days, officials aware of the development said.

Khan was arrested on Friday over alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf board, of which he was the chairperson. He has been accused of illegal appointments, creating tenancy in board’s properties and corruption in purchase of vehicles. Khan has denied the allegations.

On Saturday, a city court sent Khan to four days’ ACB custody, and the legislator was to be taken to Bihar and Telangana to identify the alleged money trial. However, the legislator was taken to hospital on Monday and Tuesday over complaints of chest pain.

“On Monday, an ECG was conducted after which doctors said he is perfectly fine and sent him back. The following day, he was taken for a medical examination at Hindu Rao hospital but during the examination, he complained of chest pain and had to be taken to AIIMS in the evening,” said an ACB official.

Khan was at AIIMS with ACB officials till late on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the ACB has questioned at least two Delhi Waqf employees who allegedly helped Khan circumvent rules and illegally recruit people to the board. One of the employees questioned is a former section officer of the board.

“In these last three days, we have questioned employees who have also deposed against Khan. The MLA is the main accused but there are many others, who helped him circumvent rules and helped in corrupt practices. Apart from them, one important link in the case is Khan’s accomplice Kaushar Imam alias Laddan who handled Khan’s finances. From his house, we recovered a diary where the records of over a hundred cash transactions involving Khan’s finances is documented,” the ACB official said.

The anti-graft bureau had also recovered around ₹12 lakh in cash and a pistol from Laddan’s house. He is currently absconding.

“Khan keeps complaining of being unwell and is not cooperating. We had to take him to these states to establish the money trail. We are on the lookout for his accomplice, Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai Extension. He has a key role in the scam at the Waqf,” said a second official.

Khan has in the past denied the ACB’s and the police’s allegations against him, maintaining that he is being framed by the Centre because he is an AAP leader.

