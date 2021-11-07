Delhi: Water supply likely to be hit in several areas today. Details here

In what comes as a potential worry for citizens of the national capital, water supply will remain affected today (that is, Sunday, November 7) across several parts of Delhi due to an increase in ammonia pollution in the Yamuna river impacting operations at treatment plants.

In a press note posted from its official Twitter handle on Saturday evening, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed media agencies of the possible supply disruption and said it had already taken steps for rationalisation of water throughout the national capital to meet the shortage.

The board said that due to an increase in ammonia pollution in the Yamuna, pumping from Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants have been affected. As a result, water supply in multiple areas of Delhi was affected on Saturday evening and is likely to carry over on Sunday morning and evening as well, according to the statement.

The DJB said water supply in east Delhi, north-east Delhi, south Delhi, parts of areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas may be affected.

The statement further specified the areas where residents are likely to face the disruption in water supply.

“East Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, part of NDMC area, and Malviya Nagar PPP areas such as Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shandara, Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar area, New Kondli, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, Surajmal Vihar, Kanti Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali area, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Pandav Nagar, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, Gandhi Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Batla House Ext., Kalandi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Greater Kailash, South Extn., Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar, Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bhag, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar(East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Parts of Cantonment areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugaikabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, Burari and adjoining areas.”

The Delhi Jal Board also advised the public to exercise caution and make judicious use of water, in view of a potential shortage.