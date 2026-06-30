Delhi weather alert: Rain with thunderstorms, lightning likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a district-level nowcast warning for Delhi, predicting light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the city.

According to the IMD, very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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According to the IMD, very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi and West Delhi on Tuesday.

Wind speeds during this activity are expected to range between 40–50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph.

Very light rainfall or drizzle with gusty winds of 30–50 kmph is also very likely at other, isolated places of Delhi, including Dwarka, Palam and IGI Airport. Gusty winds of 30–50 kmph are also expected in affected areas.

The IMD has also indicated that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds of 30–50 kmph, is very likely in nearby regions including Rewari in Haryana and Khairthal and Kotputli in Rajasthan over the next two hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather system is expected to bring very light rainfall of less than 5 mm/hr in affected parts of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather system is expected to bring very light rainfall of less than 5 mm/hr in affected parts of Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents have been advised to take precautions during the weather activity. The IMD has recommended not keeping harvested crops in the open and avoiding the application of fertilizers and pesticides during rain.

Delhi witnessed a warm Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above the season's normal.

The minimum temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, at Palam; 31.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal, at Lodhi Road; 29.3 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above normal, at Ridge; and 31.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal, at Ayanagar.

Delhi AQI

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The city's air quality was recorded in the moderate category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 150 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.