Pleasant morning for Delhi after fresh rain amid heat. Prediction for today is..

A fresh spell of rain along with thunderstorms lashed the parts of the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert and warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains. The IMD had earlier predicted high-speed stormy winds, rainfall, to prevail in Delhi-NCR. (Twitter/ ANI)

Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day. The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below season's average, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, according to a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi ( Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport), NCR region including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, ” IMD tweeted.

IMD further informed that some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will witness light-to-moderate showers during the day.

"Baraut, Bagpat (UP), Pilani, Bhiwari, Tizara and Khairthal (Rajasthan) will also experience light-to-moderate intensity rainfall in the next couple of hours," the IMD added.

The IMD had earlier predicted high-speed stormy winds, rainfall, to prevail in Delhi-NCR with no heatwaves until May 30 under the influence of a western disturbance.

Regarding monsoon, the weather agency predicted that rainfall would remain at 'below normal' levels all over India during the entire June. States including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, as well as vast swathes of northern India will witness above-normal temperatures, it added.

“In June, the rainfall all over India will be below 92%, which is below normal,” RK Jenamani, a weather scientist with the IMD, told ANI.

Meanwhile, the weather agency said that the monsoon is likely to make an onset in Bihar on June 13-14 and dry weather will continue in the state in the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies)