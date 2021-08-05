Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, says IMD
delhi news

Delhi weather: Light rainfall likely today, says IMD

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung on Thursday was 26.5 degrees Celsius, considered normal for this time of the year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

After few days of dry weather, Delhi may receive light rainfall on Thursday. A good spell of rain, however, is likely on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

According to MeT officials, the monsoon trough had shifted towards south resulting in more rain in Rajasthan and adjoining areas while Delhi is receiving only light showers. “The trough is likely to come close to Delhi by Thursday evening. A ‘moderate to heavy’ spell of showers is expected on Friday,” the official said.

Delhi gets most of its rainfall in August, he added. However, the first week of August so far has only received patchy rainfall.

