Delhi weather: Light rains in parts of city today, says IMD

Parts of Delhi are likely to receive light rainfall on Thursday, but temperatures are expected to hover around 37-38 degrees Celsius (°C), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the city will have to wait a little longer before the arrival of monsoon but did not commit to a date. Earlier, the IMD had announced that monsoon was expected to hit the Capital on June 15, at least 12 days ahead of its usual date.

“The monsoon arrival is moving slower than we had initially expected but Delhi is likely to receive another spell of rain from June 19-20,” said Srivastava.

Usually, monsoon hits Delhi and adjoining areas by June 27. Meanwhile, on Thursday the humidity levels are expected to remain high, IMD said.

Parts of Delhi received light rains on Wednesday. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2°C, while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2°C, five notches below normal.