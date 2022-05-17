Delhi weather: Windy, cloudy conditions lead to slide in temp

New Delhi: Mercury continued its downward slide on Tuesday too as partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds during the day helped bring the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, considered representative of the Capital, to 41.1°C – a degree above normal for this time of the year and 1.3 degrees down from a day ago.

Delhi saw the season’s highest temperature of 45.6°C on Sunday, following which cloudy skies and winds brought down temperature to 42.4°C on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the slight dip in temperature was temporary, owing to the impact of a western disturbance influencing the northern plains, adding that mercury is expected to rise by around 2 degrees on Wednesday.

Delhi has a green alert (no action needed) in place for Wednesday and Thursday, with a yellow alert (to warn of a weather phenomenon, heatwave in this case) in place for Friday, which could see temperatures reach 45-48 degrees during the day, followed by the possibility of thundery development towards the night. It also has a yellow alert for Saturday, when rain is expected.

“There will be a gradual rise in mercury now, until Friday. While the day will be hot, the impact of a fresh western disturbance will be seen towards the evening or night, following which Saturday could see gusty winds of up to 40 km/hr, accompanied by rain in some parts. This will once again bring down the maximum temperature by 3-4 degrees in most parts,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani, stating this cooling effect is likely to last until Monday.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s hottest location was Mungeshpur, which recorded a high of 44.6°C, followed by Najafgarh (44.2°C).

Delhi’s minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 27.5°C – one degree above normal and 3.3 degrees lower than Monday’s minimum. “A western disturbance tends to raise the minimum temperature and with its impact receding, the minimum will once again return closer towards the normal mark,” Jenamani added.

Forecast for Wednesday shows clear skies are expected during the day, with mercury rising up to 43°C at Safdarjung and around 45-46 degrees in other parts. The minimum is meanwhile expected to be around the 28-degree mark.

The highest maximum temperature recorded so far this year at Safdarjung is 45.6°C, while it has reached as high as 49.2°C at Mungeshpur -- both recorded on Sunday.