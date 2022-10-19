Delhi woman abducted, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old Delhi woman was battling for her life at a hospital after five men allegedly gang-raped her for two days and inserted a rod into her private parts after abducting her while was returning from Ghaziabad. The woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found by a roadside.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad’s senior police superintendent Muniraj G for fast-tracking the probe into the matter.

In a tweet, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said the woman was found by the roadside in a bag. In a video posted on Twitter, she said doctors treating the woman took out the rod with great difficulty. “This is a heinous case and just like that of Nirbhaya. This should be fast-tracked and the strictest punishment should be awarded,” she said, referring to the rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.

The 2012 case provoked national outrage and prompted the government to pass tougher laws to check crimes against women.

The Ghaziabad Police said the woman was returning home after attending her brother’s birthday party on Sunday last when she was allegedly abducted around 9.30pm. They added she was found around 4am on Tuesday.

Muniraj G said they immediately registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (illegal confinement). He said the woman has named five suspects with whom she has had a land dispute. “She did not allow doctors to attend to her at the district hospital in Ghaziabad and got referred to a hospital in Delhi where she previously worked as a nurse. The doctors there told us...a 5 to 6 cm tongue cleaner was found inside her private parts.”

Police have picked up four people for questioning. “We are investigating the incident thoroughly and collecting evidence...we are coordinating with the doctors who are attending to her in Delhi,” said Muniraj.

