Delhi woman’s stalker shares morphed photos of her minor sister, arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2023 05:26 AM IST

A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly posting morphed photographs of a minor girl on social media with obscene comments and audio clips.

A 25-year-old man allegedly morphed photographs of the minor sister of a woman he was stalking, and posted them on social media with obscene comments and audio clips, the Delhi Police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Joy Tirkey said that the accused allegedly created the 15-year-old girl’s fake profile on Instagram, and uploaded her photographs with obscene comments. (Representational image)
The accused, identified as Mohammed Furkan, was arrested on Thursday, said deputy commissioner of police (north east) Joy Tirkey. Both the minor and the accused are residents of northeast Delhi’s Maujpur. The matter was reported to the northeast Delhi cyber cell on May 25. Tirkey said that the accused allegedly created the 15-year-old girl’s fake profile on Instagram, and uploaded her photographs with obscene comments.

“He circulated the photos, and also sent them to her relatives and friends,” Tirkey said. The woman rents Furkan’s sister’s house, and he often visited them to collect rent.

A case under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and sections 67 and 67B of the IT Act has been filed.

Furkan’s mobile phone has been seized by police.

“During interrogation, the accused said that the woman had rejected his proposal as he is already married and has two children. So, he downloaded the photographs of the woman’s sister from her Instagram account and posted them on a newly created ID with vulgar comments and audio clips,” Tirkey said.

Furkan was arrested from Maujpur with the help of technical surveillance, five months after the case was filed.

