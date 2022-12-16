Delhi woman shot dead by brothers of her daughter-in-law

A 55-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by three brothers of her daughter-in-law, who had an interfaith love marriage with her son, at her residence in Prem Nagar in outer Delhi on Thursday night, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the three brothers were angry with their sister and her husband because she had brought some jewellery and other valuables from her parents’ house in Ghaziabad without their consent. The brothers were demanding the valuables back and they killed the mother-in-law of their sister as they could not find their sister at home and the 55-year-old woman could not tell them where the jewellery items were, police said.

Police said that the three brothers, all having previous criminal records, were arrested within five hours of the crime following raids in Delhi and Ghaziabad. They are now looking for the accomplices of the trio who helped them in executing the murder. The arrested men are Muslims and their sister had married a Hindu man a year ago after courting him for many months. The police, however, have ruled out a communal angle in the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is no communal angle involved in the murder. The couple was married for nearly a year. The woman has already visited her parents’ house three times after her wedding. It was her fourth visit to her family members. However, this time she brought some jewellery and valuables with her. Her brothers did not like it and asked her and her husband on phone to return the items at any cost. Their brother-in-law in fact told them that he will return the items on Friday. However, the brothers were impatient and killed his mother just because they could not get the items,” said deputy commissioner of police Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The deceased was identified by her first name Geeta. Her two sons live with their respective families at other places in Delhi. On Thursday, she was home with the wife of her nephew when the three brothers of her daughter-in-law arrived on a scooter and knocked at the door around 11pm. When the woman opened the door, the trio asked her about their sister and the jewellery, assuming that she may have kept the valuables at home, said the DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“They asked her about the jewellery. As she could not give them a satisfactory reply, one of them shot her dead. All the three fled the crime scene. The police were informed and we have caught the three main suspects. Efforts are on to nab others,” added Sidhu.

The police have not shared the names of the arrested persons saying that they were still completing the procedures regarding the arrests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON