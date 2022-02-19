Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured after speeding car rams into truck on Palam flyover

New Delhi: Two men died and three others were injured after the Mercedes car they were travelling in crashed into the rear of a moving truck on a flyover in southwest Delhi’s Palam area early on Saturday morning. Police said they are on the lookout for the truck driver who did not stop the vehicle.

Police said they received a PCR call from a passerby who witnessed the crash, following which a team rushed to the spot and found the Mercedes car crushed under the truck.

“We received information about the incident around 2.50am on the Palam flyover leading from Dhaula Kuan side towards Gurugram. There were five people who were sitting inside the car when the incident took place,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma.

Police identified the two deceased as Vinod Kumar and Krishan Solanki, and the injured as Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj. “All the occupants of the car were aged between 19 and 21 years, and hailed from Palam village in southwest Delhi,” said the DCP.

Police said the car belonged to Vinod and added that he was driving the vehicle. They were returning from a wedding in Faridabad when the accident took place.

“They were driving the vehicle fast. Eyewitnesses said they rammed their speeding car into the rearside of a moving truck. Vinod and Krishan -- who were sitting in front -- died on the spot while the others sustained grievous injuries are undergoing treatment. They are not out of danger yet,” said an officer.

Another senior police official said that the car was mangled to an extent that the five men were puled out after cutting the doors.

The families, police said, claimed that the victims were all friends. “We have not been able to get more details of the victims yet as the families are grieving,” said the DCP.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Delhi Cantt police station and investigation is underway, police said. “Teams have also been deployed and CCTV cameras are being checked to identify and trace the truck. Whether or not the truck was at fault will only be judged after the investigation,” said the officer.

