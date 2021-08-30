Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: 2 minors injured in wall collapse in Tughlaqabad Extension

Both of them suffered head injuries and were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Two brothers, aged 4 and 9, were injured after a portion of the wall of an under-construction building collapsed and fell on them in south Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Extension on Monday evening.

Police said the brothers were walking to a private tutor’s house for tuition when the incident took place.

Both of them suffered head injuries and were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment. “We are taking a legal action,” said deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena.

