Delhi: 2 railway cops on patrol duty run over by train near Anand Vihar station

New Delhi: Two railway police personnel – one from RPF and the other from RPSF – patrolling railway tracks near Anand Vihar railway station were killed after they were run over by the Dehradun Shatabdi train around Wednesday midnight, the railway police unit of the Delhi Police said.

The deceased were identified as head constable Kailash Chand (58) from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and constable Ranjan from 10th battalion of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Chand originally belonged to Bulandshahr while Ranjan was a native of Gaya in Bihar. They were posted at Anand Vihar railway station from 2016 and 2019 respectively.

“Their families have been informed about the deaths,” said deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh.

DCP Singh said that they received information regarding the accident at around at 12.40 am on Thursday.

During enquiry, the DCP said, it was learnt that the two were on patrolling duty from 7 pm to 6 am as per duty roster of the RPF.

“The driver of the train (Dehradun Shatabdi), Malkhan Singh, stated that the two were standing on the track on which the train was passing, and checking a train on the other track with a flashlight. Malkhan pressed the horn but the two failed to notice it and came under it. Their bodies were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital mortuary,” said a senior police officer.