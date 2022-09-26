Delhi: 34 year old woman raped by ‘local leader’ in Mehrauli

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a local leader in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, police said on Monday adding that the accused has been arrested. The woman claimed to be an air hostess but it’s being verified, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chaudhary said that a case on charges of rape, causing hurt, unnatural offences and insulting modesty of any woman has been registered and accused identified as Harjeet Yadav, resident of Khanpur, has been arrested.

A senior police officer said that a police control room call was received at Mehrauli police station on Monday. When police reached the spot, a flat an apartment complex, they met the victim and the accused was also there. The two were brought to the police station where the victim stated that she has been in contact with the accused for the past one and half month and on Monday, Yadav came to her flat under the influence of alcohol where he rape her and forcibly had oral sex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman then managed to lock the accused in a room and called 112, police said adding that the case was registered based on her complaint and the accused was arrested. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody, they added.