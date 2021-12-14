Delhi: Admissions to entry-level classes begin, forms available from Wednesday

Private, unaided and recognised schools in the national capital will start the process of admissions to nursery classes for the 2022-23 academic session from Wednesday. While most schools are selling forms online, some will also sell forms at their premises for the convenience of parents.

According to the admission circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), schools are supposed to upload the admission criteria by December 14. The admission forms will be available from December 15, and the last date for submission is January 7. School websites will upload the first list of selected candidates on February 4. The second list will be released on February 21, and a subsequent list, if required, will be announced on March 15. The admission process will conclude on March 31.

The DoE has made it mandatory for the schools to charge only ₹25 for the application form. The purchase of the school prospectus by the parents will be optional. DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2022, for admission in nursery, kindergarten and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2022, respectively.

In line with previous years, age relaxation of up to 30 days for admission may be granted by the head of school in the minimum and upper age limit for these classes. Parents can approach the principal or head of the school to seek age relaxation through a subscribed application.

Most schools in the past have kept maximum weightage for neighbourhood (distance), siblings and alumni while allotting points in their eligibility criteria. However, some have also taken the first child and girl child as a criterion into consideration. For instance, Bal Bharati Public School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, has allocated 20 points to the first born child. The Indian School has also allocated 20 points to the first born child.

Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive School’s Conference, which has over 120 private Delhi schools as its members, said the forms for nursery admission will be available on the school website as well as the campus for convenience of parents who are not very technology-savvy. “ While the majority of the parents nowadays tend to opt for online forms, we will also be providing the forms on school premises since parents living in the vicinity and others who are not tech-savvy might need hard copies of the form,” said Acharya, principal of ITL Public School, Dwarka.

Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, has allotted 10 points to physically disabled children. The school also allocated 15 points to a first-born child or a girl child. “Parents seeking admission can visit the school’s website for registering their children. We have adopted an admission process which is well-defined and transparent to ensure equitable admission opportunities for all,” said Ritu Mehta, principal, Apeejay School.

The DoE has given the schools autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by December 14. But it has also warned the schools not to include 50 listed parameters — such as parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents — that were abolished by the Delhi government in 2016.

A senior Delhi government official, who asked not to be named, said in case of any grievances and violation of rules, applicants can lodge a complaint with the DoE. “If any specific complaint against violation of norms against any school is lodged, we will take action,” said the official.

Sumit Vohra, who runs a portal on nursery admissions, said in complete disregard of the DoE guidelines, some schools had given preference to aspects that have been abolished by the government.“Some schools have given 50 marks preference to students coming from areas where school transport is available. As per the criteria abolished by the government, schools cannot make a declaration regarding picking or dropping. No one is taking cognisance of these violations,” said Vohra.

Asma Saeed, a parent, said she was keeping a tab on the schools in the neighbourhood that have uploaded the criteria already. A resident of Vasant Enclave, she is aiming at securing a seat in a good school in the neighbourhood for her daughter. “The only points I will be able to get are the ones for distance. I don’t meet any other criteria for sibling or staff. I will take some time and make a list of the schools where I can apply before registering,” said Saeed.