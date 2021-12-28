Delhi: Amid spike in Covid cases, DUSIB to set up 250 tents for homeless

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has decided to set up more temporary shelters for homeless people in the city amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, especially of the Omicron variant, and a drop in temperature. DUSIB officials said that this time, 250 tents will be put up across the city to house homeless people.

DUSIB member Bipin Rai said, “Earlier, we used to put 70-100 tents during winter. But this time, we have decided to put up 250 tents, of which over 190 are already operational. Due to the pandemic, we have to ensure social distancing inside the temporary shelters. We are also providing cots in all the shelters.”

Last month, the state-level monitoring committee, which was constituted following a Supreme Court order, held a meeting with DUSIB officials in which the agency was asked to prepare a winter action plan.

Indu Prakash, a member of the committee, said, “While there are permanent shelter homes being run by the government, we asked them to set up more tents this time. We will review the status in the meeting on January 12.”

Rai said that apart from places to stay, people are being provided meals at the shelters, as per the Delhi government’s plan. “If need be, we will increase the number of temporary shelters,” said Rai.

The DUSIB has 211 shelter homes in various parts of the city. During the winter season, the board sets up temporary shelters depending on the requirement. According to DUSIB officials, the board puts up 50-60 additional tents on an average annually during the winter season.

Last year, the board set up close to 130 tents during the winter.

According to DUSIB’s website, as of December 27, arrangements have been made at 295 locations across the city. This includes buildings, portacabins, temporary buildings and tents. A senior DUSIB official said that at 89 locations, close to 200 tents have been set up. He added approximately 8,000 people used the facility on December 27.

Sunil Kumar Aledia, executive director of the Centre for Holistic Development, an advocacy group that works with homeless and migrant workers in the city, said, “The number of tents put up so far is inadequate. We have asked DUSIB to increase the number and also improve the facilities at the shelters.”

According to DUSIB officials, nearly 18,000 people can be accommodated in the existing night shelters. “But on average, only 11,000-12,000 people use our facilities. Due to social distancing, we are making arrangements for just 10 beds in a tent,” said the official.