Delhi: Bizman’s son among two held for robbing father’s agent of 44 L

Two men were arrested on Friday in connection of a robbery case where a 52-year-old man was robbed of ₹44 lakh in cash allegedly by two suspects in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening . (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening when the victim, Jitendra Kumar, a collection agent, had collected money from a businessman from Mansarovar Park, Avadhesh Tiwari, dealing in copper items. The agent was on his way to deliver ₹44 lakh in cash to another person on behalf of Avadhesh.

On his way, the agent was stopped by two-motorcycle borne men and was robbed of the bag containing cash, police said, adding that the suspects have been identified but are currently absconding.

Police identified the arrested men as Prabhay Tiwari, 26, from Delhi and Sarab Tiwari, 21, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Prabhay is the son of the businessman who allegedly conspired with his friend for the robbery as he needed money to clear his debts, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that Kumar in his complaint stated that soon after he left the area with the money in a bag, two unidentified persons stopped his bike and robbed Kumar of the bag and fled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said that Kumar in his complaint stated that soon after he left the area with the money in a bag, two unidentified persons stopped his bike and robbed Kumar of the bag and fled. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said an FIR was registered under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Through technical investigation, investigators found that the robbery was allegedly planned by Prabhay to clear his debt. He was arrested on Friday and his further interrogation led to the arrest of his accomplice, Sarab Tiwari, police said, adding that efforts are underway to recover the money.