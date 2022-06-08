Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM, UK high commissioner explore cooperation in health and education
delhi news

Delhi CM, UK high commissioner explore cooperation in health and education

HT Image
Published on Jun 08, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: British High Commissioner Alex Ellis and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday explored the possibility of collaboration to further Delhi government’s ongoing projects in the roads, health and education sectors, the CM’s office said in a statement.

“The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called upon chief minister Kejriwal at the Delhi secretariat today (Wednesday). He arrived to meet the CM in company of Barbara Wickham, director, British Council India. The two leaders expressed their desire to work together by sharing knowledge in the areas of road infrastructure, education, healthcare and sustainability. Both of them discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge sharing agreement between the Delhi Government and Britain to work together on these areas,” Kejriwal’s office said after the meeting, which also had deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Dialogue and development commission of Delhi’s vice chairperson Jasmine Shah in attendance.

