Delhi: Con man who duped 12, including former India cricketer, of 1.34 crore held

During the probe, police found that one of the persons that Chawla had allegedly duped was a former India cricketer, who had invested around ₹25 lakh, in the hopes of getting high returns
Sameesh Chawla,53, was arrested in a case that the EOW had registered in September 2020. (Picture for representation only)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 10:29 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

A south Delhi resident, who allegedly lured many to make investments after promising them high returns, was arrested for duping at least 12 persons, including a former India cricketer, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Additional commissioner of police (economic offences wing) RK Singh said the suspect, Sameesh Chawla,53, was arrested in a case that the EOW had registered in September 2020, based on a woman’s complaint that Chawla and his partners had taken money from her and others, after promising them high returns, but later fled without returning the money.

During the probe, police found that one of the persons that Chawla had allegedly duped was a former India cricketer, who had invested around 25 lakh, in the hopes of getting high returns.

Police said Chawla had allegedly duped the victims to the tune of 1.34 crore.

“Investigation revealed that Chawla and his family members used to lure people residing in their neighbourhood to invest with them after promising higher returns. The amount was received in cash as well as through banking channels. After taking the money, the accused persons neither paid the principal amount nor any interest to the investors. Our police team arrested Chawla from Mehrauli on Friday. Further investigation is under way,” said the additional CP.

