delhi news

Delhi: Couple arrested for trying to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan

DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the two, who were in a Hyundai i20 car, tried to enter the President’s estate from gate number 17 on North Avenue and also damaged the police barricades placed at the entryway
The President’s estate is a high security area, where entry to outsiders is prohibited at all times. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A couple in their mid-20s was arrested for trespassing after they tried to enter Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday night. Police said the man, who works as a hair dresser, and his friend were returning home from a party when they tried entering the President’s estate.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said the two, who were in a Hyundai i20 car, tried to enter the President’s estate from gate number 17 on North Avenue and also damaged the police barricades placed at the entryway.

“They tried barging inside but were stopped and caught by police personnel. A case has been registered and they have been arrested,” said Yadav.

The President’s estate is a high security area, where entry to outsiders is prohibited at all times. The Rashtrapati Bhavan is secured by Delhi Police personnel and personnel from the paramilitary forces.

