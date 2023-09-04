Gurugram: 13 checkpoints to regulate traffic for G20 Summit

At least 13 checkpoints have been created on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and the main connecting roads in the city to divert traffic for the G20 Summit in Delhi from September 8 to September 10, Gurugram traffic police said on Monday. They said these checkpoints will be used for diverting all kinds of heavy and medium goods vehicles to prevent them from reaching Delhi via Sirhaul border.

Police checkpoints on the Naurangpur-Tauru Road near Bar-Gujjar village, in Nuh on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Traffic police said the checkpoints will become functional on the night of September 7 and will remain active till the night of September 10. Traffic may move slowly at these points and also in Delhi during the days of the summit, traffic police officers said, further urging residents to use Metro services.

Priyanshu Diwan, assistant commissioner of police (traffic headquarters), said 250 to 300 police personnel and officers will man these checkpoints round the clock in two shifts.

“The main diversions will be at Kapriwas, Panchagon Chowk, near Kherki Daula toll plaza, Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower, MDI Chowk, and Iffco Chowk for diverting passenger buses on to MG Road, Hanuman Chowk, two checkpoints at CyberHub, Shankar Chowk and Udyog Vihar Phase-3,” he said.

Diwan said currently, more than 100 police personnel were deployed between Sirhaul border and Tauru for regulating traffic movement as per the requirement for the fourth Sherpa meeting going on at ITC Grand Bharat hotel in Tauru, Nuh.

“Drills have been carried out for the main and contingency routes from Nuh and Oberoi hotel in Gurugram for moving delegates to and from Delhi,” he said.

Officials said two assistant commissioners of police and five inspectors have been dedicated to monitor the main route in Gurugram earmarked for movement of the foreign delegates from Nuh to Delhi till September 7.

Meanwhile, Krishan Kumar, Nuh police public relations officers, said at least 800 police personnel, over 80 officers, and at least three companies of paramilitary forces are deployed for security of delegates at ITC Grand Bharat and along the main route and connecting roads.

He said a contingent of at least 47 police officers headed by two deputy superintendents of police and at least 240 constables are deployed for the inner and outer security of the hotel round the clock.

“There are at least 12 checkpoints on the main route to reach Gurugram from the hotel and branch roads for diverting and stopping traffic for providing passage to delegates,” he said, adding that two deputy superintendents of police, 23 inspectors and other lower rank officers and 200 constables were deployed at the main check post on Nuh-Gurugram border alone.

Senior officers said a team of two additional and four deputy superintendents of police, 14 inspectors and sub-inspectors were separately deployed to monitor the overall security of the Sherpa meet ending on September 7.

Senior officers said police personnel in Gurugram and Nuh were not allowed to proceed on leave until the G20 Summit is over, except in case of an emergency. Special purpose or armoured vehicles have also been kept ready at both places for movement of security personnel, they said.