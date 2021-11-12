Delhi: Hitman of Rajesh Bawania gang arrested after shoot-out with police

A 24-year-old man, suspected to be a hitman with the Rajesh Bawania criminal gang, was arrested along with his two accomplices after a shoot-out with the police in Bawana on Thursday morning.

Police said Manbir Mohit alias Rancho was an important member of the Bawania gang and he was shot in the leg during the shoot-out. He was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable, police said.

This is the second shoot-out between police and criminal gangs in the last 48 hours. Early Tuesday, a shoot-out took place near AIIMS Delhi campus between three alleged snatchers on a motorcycle and a police team from the Kotla Mubarakpur police station. One of the three men fired at the police when they were asked to stop for checking. Police returned the fire and suspect Abhi Saurav, involved in at least seven cases of robbery and snatching, was injured.

In the latest case, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Brijendra Yadav said they received information about members of the Bawania gang, whoa re wanted in cases of murder and robbery, visiting Bawana area in outer Delhi on Thursday morning.

“Our team laid a trap and the three men were spotted on a motorcycle. After our informer identified them, they were asked to surrender but they fired at the police team. In retaliation, our police team also fired at them and in the process, Rancho was hit in the leg. The three were then overpowered and arrested,” said Yadav.

Police identified the other two men as Naresh,42, and Madan,36. Naresh is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, while Madan and Rancho are from Pooth Khurd near Sultanpur Dabas in Delhi. Police are probing the criminal history of all three men.

The Rajesh Bawania gang is infamous for murders, robberies and extortions. Gang leader Bawania was arrested by police in 2014 and is currently in jail. The gang is at war with another group led by jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. At least five people from both gangs have died in face-offs between them, police said.

