Delhi: Kailash Gahlot to inaugurate Raahgiri Day in Najafgarh

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot will inaugurate the second ‘Raahgiri Day’ -- an initiative by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi to reclaim the city’s streets from vehicles and promote pedestrian and sustainable mobility options -- in Najafgarh on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A government official said that the event will be held from 7.30am to 10.30am on the stretch near R C Institute of Technology, Najafgarh, leading towards Mitraon. “A range of activities such as walking, running, cycling, skating, street games, dancing, performing arts, yoga, aerobics and zumba etc. will be organised. This is the second of six Raahgiri days being hosted in Delhi over three months to raise awareness about pollution,” said the official.

The previous Raahgiri day was held in Patparganj on November 14 and was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who said that the initiative also helps spread awareness about pollution.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 402 in the ‘severe’ category, as per the bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4pm on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Raahgiri event comes even as the sub-committee on the graded response action plan (Grap) has already issued several advisories, including limiting outdoor activities, amid the worsening air quality in the city.

The government officials argue that the central idea of ‘Raahgiri day’ is to allow people to experience a street without cars and creating open streets and public spaces for activities that promote public health.

Noting that the city’s roads belong to all, Gahlot said that the idea is to give back to pedestrians and cyclists by creating accessible and safe public spaces. “Projects like ‘tactical urbanism’ and the redesigning of Delhi roads are already underway. Areas like Najafgarh still have a village quality to them and the sense of community is very strong,” Gahlot said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jasmine Shah, DDC vice-chairperson, said that reducing pollution by promoting sustainable mobility is a core aspect of the anti-pollution campaign.