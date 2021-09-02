Delhi: Man shoots at 56-year-old mother for trying to rescue daughter from beating

New Delhi: The city police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old man who allegedly shot at his 56-year-old mother for trying to shield his daughter during an altercation at their home in outer Delhi’s Mundka village on Wednesday.

Police said the woman, Roshni, who was shot in the neck, is battling for her life in a private hospital in west Delhi.

According to police, the suspect, Sandeep, who is unemployed, was angry as the victim had locked his five-year-old daughter in the bathroom to protect her from his beating. The suspect fled the crime scene after firing the shot.

“We have registered a case of firing and attempt to murder against Sandeep. Our teams are conducting raids to nab him. He left behind his cellphone at home,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parminder Singh.

Police said Roshni lived with her son and granddaughter at their home in Mundka village. Sandeep’s wife, Ritu, who runs a beauty parlour, started living separately a few months ago after marital disputes made life together impossible, said police.

“Sandeep used to blame his mother and daughter for his separation with Ritu. He often had arguments with his mother over it and also used to beat up his daughter,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Around 8pm on Wednesday evening, the officer said, Sandeep tried to assault his daughter but Roshni intervened and locked her in the bathroom. In the subsequent altercation, Sandeep allegedly fired a shot at his mother before fleeing the house.

Neighbours, who rushed to the house after hearing the gun fire, found Roshni bleeding and her relative took her to a private hospital. She is on a ventilator support, the DCP said.